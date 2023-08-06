HamberMenu
Coimbatore couple secures ‘no caste, no religion’ certificate for daughter

August 06, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A couple from Peelamedu in Coimbatore has secured ‘no religion, no caste’ certificate for their three-year-old daughter, from the Coimbatore North Tahsildar.

The couple — C. Beena Preethi and P. Pralob— are planning to admit their daughter in a Montessori in Chennai.

Ms. Preethi, born in Coimbatore and currently working in Chennai, told The Hindu, “Our families are very supportive of our decision. Many people are interested in raising their children without caste or religion, but are unaware of such a Government Order. We came to know of the G.O. through a simple internet search. We do not want the caste-based benefits. When people ask us what community we belong to, we do not wish to answer. We are Indians, and that is what matters,” she said.

