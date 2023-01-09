HamberMenu
Coimbatore couple receives ₹70,000 electric bill for December

January 09, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
B. Rabiya with her husband Mustafa at the Coimbatore collectorate on Monday.

B. Rabiya with her husband Mustafa at the Coimbatore collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

A couple from Karumbukadai village in the district was charged a whopping ₹70,000 for their electric bill last month by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).

Submitting a petition during the weekly grievances redress meet on Monday, Musthafa, a daily wage labourer, and his wife B. Rabiya claimed that the bill usually ranged from ₹200 to ₹450 maximum per month. The couple said they were unable to pay the amount and that an investigation must be initiated. Their son M. Shameer said they have been living in the house, which is roughly 1,000 sq.ft, since 2019 and that they had no complaints over the years regarding the digital metre. A new one was fixed six months back.

He claimed that they received a bill for ₹60 generated for the month February 28, ₹150 for April and ₹260 for June, after which the metre was changed. Subsequently, the bill generated on August 29 was for ₹266, on October 29 was ₹1,245 and on December 31, it surged to ₹70,405, Mr. Shameer claimed.

Tangedco Podanur North Assistant Engineer Joseph William said the metre is being tested currently. “We are waiting for the test results,” he said.

