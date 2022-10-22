Coimbatore couple on the run for job fraud involving ₹ 59 lakh arrested from Kerala

The Coimbatore City Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a couple who allegedly cheated several persons of ₹59 lakh by promising to arrange them jobs in the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore.

CCB officials said that K. Dhanya (37) and her husband Karunanidhi (42), residents of V.O.C. Nagar near Ganapathy, were arrested from Kannur in Kerala on Friday.

The couple was on the run for the past few months after the CCB registered a case against them under Sections 120 B (punishment for criminal conspiracy), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint lodged by P. Nufail of S.R.S. Nagar, near Sulur, in June this year.

Mr. Nufail in his complaint alleged Dhanya, a native of Kerala, posed as a doctor at the ESI Hospital and she, along with Karunanidhi, cheated him of ₹5 lakh on the pretext of getting a job at the hospital.

According to the CCB, the couple cheated Mr. Nufail and nine others of ₹59 lakh on the pretext of arranging jobs such as that of nurse, hospital assistant, clerk, etc., and gave them fake appointment letters. The defrauded amounts were transferred into the account of Karunanidhi.

The investigation by the team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (CCB) T. Parthiban and inspector P. Renukadevi found that the couple had involved in similar cheating and they had cases against them in Ernakulam, Madurai, Subramaniapuram and Singanallur.

As the couple obtained anticipatory bail in cases, a complainant in the case registered at Subramaniapuram moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court which quashed the anticipatory bail and ordered for the arrest of the couple, said a release issued by the CCB.

Based on specific information that the couple was hiding in Kannur, the CCB team headed to the northern district of Kerala on Friday.

Though the couple attempted to escape, the CCB team arrested them from Kannur bus stand. They were brought to the city and produced before the seventh judicial magistrate, Coimbatore, who remanded them in judicial custody late on Friday, the release said.

The CCB was investigating whether other persons were involved in the cheating and also whether the accused bought properties using the defrauded money. As per the release, if anyone has been cheated by the couple, they can approach the CCB.