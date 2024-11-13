 />
Coimbatore couple cheats gold loan firm by pledging 498 grams of fake ornaments; held

Published - November 13, 2024 06:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The District Crime Branch (DCB) in Coimbatore has arrested a couple, who, along with a relative, cheated a gold loan firm of ₹21.9 lakhs by pledging 497.95 grams of fake ornaments.

DCB officials said that Kumaresan, 34, and his wife Nagadarshini, 29, who kept changing their addresses, were arrested from Periyanaickenpalayam on Tuesday.

According to the DCB, Kumaresan, Nagadarshini and their relative Saravanan pledged a total of 505.95 sovereigns of jewellery at the Periyanaickenpalayam branch of a gold loan firm in 2023.

A periodical audit carried out by the firm found out that only eight grams out of the 505.95 grams of jewellery pledged by the trio were real gold.

Jebaseelan Samraj, the present branch manager of the gold loan firm, lodged a complaint with the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police. The DCB, which was tasked to investigate the complaint, registered a case against the three persons, former branch manager Russia Begum, appraiser Nishanthini and another employee Rajalakshmi.

“The ornaments pledged by the three accused were of very poor quality imitation jewellery and the three employees of the branch connived with them for the fraud. The cheating took place between November and December 2023,” said a police officer.

The DCB is on the lookout for the remaining four accused, namely Saravanan, Russia Begum, Nishanthini and Rajalakshmi.

