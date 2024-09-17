The police have arrested a couple from Coimbatore, who ran a clinic offering treatment for neurological disorders, after a seven-year-old boy ‘treated’ by them suffered a fracture.

Balaji Chakravarthi, 46, and his wife B. Selvi, residents of Pongaliyur at Veerakeralam in the city, were arrested on Monday based on a complaint lodged by R. Ramachandran, 70, of Ambattur in Chennai.

Mr. Ramachandran lodged a complaint with the police, stating that he had taken his grandson to the couple’s Ajay Neuro Clinic on Robertson Road at R.S. Puram in Coimbatore for treating a neurological condition. The couple promised 100 % recovery for the condition, according to the complainant, who paid a total of ₹2.70 lakh for treatment between August 14, 2023 and July 25, 2024.

The complainant alleged that the accused subjected his grandson to a brutal form of treatment on July 25, 2024 due to which the boy’s left thigh was swollen. The boy was later taken to a private hospital at R.S. Puram, where doctors found that his left thigh bone had a fracture, said the police.

Mr. Ramachandran lodged a complaint with the R.S. Puram police on Monday, seeking action against the couple and a compensation of ₹25 lakh.

R.S. Puram Inspector S. Kasipandian said the couple offered alternative treatment for neurological conditions and they were not registered medical practitioners.

The police arrested Chakravarthi and Selvi on Monday for offences under Sections 117 (2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (2) (bar to practice) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. They were remanded in judicial custody.