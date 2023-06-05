Coimbatore couple, aide arrested for investment scam 

June 05, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The City Crime Branch (CCB) of the police on Monday arrested a couple and another person on charges of cheating more than 40 people in an investment scam.

The police said R. Hemalatha (38), her husband N. Ramesh (48) of Akkammal Garden Layout at Vilankurichi and S. Arunachalam (33) of Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district were arrested.

According to the police, Hemalatha announced in her YouTube channel ‘Modern Mammi’ that people who invested ₹1,200 with her would get ₹300 along with the capital amount within a period of 20 days.

Several people invested money with the woman and the amounts were sent to the bank accounts of Arunachalam. The woman allegedly changed her mobile number and shuttled between houses after receiving investments of around ₹1.5 crore.

The CCB arrested the trio based on a complaint lodged by one of the investors, namely S. Rama of Bharathi Nagar at Pannimadai Pirivu. The three accused were sent to judicial remand on Monday night.

Two killed in accident near Sirumugai

Two persons died in an accident involving three motorcycles near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district late on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Sekar (32) of Karanur near Annur and Naveen Kumar (30) of Lingapuram near Sirumugai. The police said the accident took place at Vellikuppampalayam near Sirumugai around 8.30 p.m. on Sunday. According to the police, Sekar and Kumar died on the spot. Kumar’s friend Hariharan (30) and another rider, namely Karuppusamy (36), suffered injuries in the accident.