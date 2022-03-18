Coimbatore Councillors undergo training

Coimbatore councillors on Friday underwent a training programme on civic administration. Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar inaugurated the programme in the presence of Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara and other officials, said a release.

Though she was a Mayor she was also a councillor. Like them, she was also interested in taking development projects to her ward and learn about the civic administration, the Mayor said.

The Commissioner gave brief introduction to civic administration and spoke about various initiatives like organising a competition for bill collectors to boost tax collection, the municipal premier league.

Asking the councillors to make good use of the training, the Commissioner also said plans were on to take them to the dump yard in Vellalore and water storage reservoirs.

The release said the councillors were told about their role in civic administration, how they could raise issues and participate in debats in the council and other fora like wards committee or standing committees.