Coimbatore councillors demand increase in ward development fund allocation

The sixth general council meeting of the Coimbatore Corporation was held on Monday.

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar presided over the meeting in which 13 resolutions were taken into consideration. After detailed discussions, all the resolutions were passed.

A resolution to constitute ward committees and area sabhas at ward level was passed. All the councillors in unison demanded increase in councillor funds. Each councillor was getting ₹5 lakh per month for proposing developmental activities in their respective wards.

Central Zone Chairperson S. Meena Logu said the fixation of ₹5 lakh per month for each councillor was made in 2002. “Since the material and labour costs have increased exponentially in the last 20 years, the government could consider increasing the ward development funds,” she added.

A few councillors drew the attention of the commissioner to the possibility of appointing food safety inspectors for the corporation, as the number of street vendors and food stalls have increased enormously.

Councillors from the CPI and CPI (M) have demanded an end to contractual employment system for conservancy workers. The council passed a special resolution thanking Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for inaugurating various schemes during his visit to the district.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said priority would be given to the ongoing maintenance works and laying roads. He added that the civic body had been coordinating with the officials in the Municipal Administration Department to resolve the server issues in building plan approval.

Before the commencement of the meeting, AIADMK councillors R. Prabakaran and D. Ramesh staged a demonstration on the town hall premises demanding that the proposal to shift the integrated bus terminus from Vellalore be withdrawn. Out of 100 ward councillors, 86 were present at the meeting.