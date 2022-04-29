Coimbatore Corporation’s vaccination camp today

Coimbatore Corporation will organise a vaccination camp on April 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A release said it would establish three booths for each of the 100 wards and there would be one mobile booth for each urban primary health centres (UPHCs). In all, the Corporation would establish 325 vaccination booths.

The Corporation had gathered details of persons who were yet to be vaccinated and said it had informed nearly two lakh people of place and time of vaccination at a place near their house.

Those residents, who had had their second dose of vaccine over nine months ago and were 60 years of age or more were eligible for booster dose, the release said and added that those between 18 and 59 years could get booster dose at private hospitals. Students between 12 and 14 years could get vaccinated by showing their identity cards at the nearest UPHC.

The release asked school heads to get in touch with the Corporation health team on 0422-2302323 to vaccinate their students.