Coimbatore Corporation’s total liabilities nearing ₹2,500 crore

Financially beleaguered Coimbatore Corporation’s total liabilities are nearing ₹2,500 crore. The ballooning debt is expected to impact the amenities and services that the civic body will provide.

That the Corporation’s financial position was weak was known, but what was surprising was that the total liabilities were ₹2,480.60 crore, said a source and pointed out that not long ago, the Corporation had reserves around ₹200 crore.

The liabilities included repayment of principal – ₹227.79 crore, interest ₹195.76 crore, the Corporation’s share of ₹311.92 crore in on-going projects among others.

The liabilities also included the ₹251.31-crore it owed to contractors to road and civil works they had undertaken, ₹12.19 crore towards the contribution pension scheme and ₹12.99 crore to be paid as retirement benefits.

Among the institutions, government or private, to which the Corporation owned money, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board topped the list for an outstanding of ₹277.08 crore, officials said.

The Corporation paid the Board for Siruvani, Aliyar, Pilloor I and Kavundampalayam-Vadavalli water supply schemes.

To clear off dues, the Corporation would be repaying principal and interest till the year 2043-44, the officials said. By 2044, the Corporation would have repaid ₹423.52 crore including ₹195.77 crore in interest.

The liabilities, however, did not include the loan the Corporation was yet to receive. It had planned to borrow another ₹598.44 crore for constructing the Vellalore integrated bus stand, executing underground drainage project in Kurichi and Kuniamuthur, completing the Pilloor III drinking water supply project and a few others.

To clear the liabilities, the Corporation is left with only a few revenue streams – property tax, water charges, vacant land tax, professional tax, rent and lease from assets and grant from Central and State governments.

Of those, the property tax was an important contributor, but the Corporation was not in a position decide the time of tax increase, for it fell within the State government’s domain, the officials pointed out.

Consumer activist K. Kathirmathiyon said there were several Corporation assets from which it was earning less than the market value. And, there were also assets that it had built but not let out on rent or lease.

The first step, therefore, should be identify all assets, mark the revenue earned against each of the assets, determine if it was less than the market value and if so, increase rent. For, it was important that the Corporation remained financially healthy to meet people’s needs. And, also to execute projects without having to wait for grant from the governments.

Revenue streams of the Corporation and other urban local bodies were insufficient to cover their obligations to residents, said Srikanth Viswanathan, Chief Executive Officer, Janaagraha, an NGO working in civic administration.

Notwithstanding the fact that urban local bodies’ powers to levy taxes were vested with the State government, they need to go about collecting taxes and rent on a scientific basis when due. The local bodies also need to incentivise their bill collectors to boost collection.

Mr. Viswanathan said the Central and State governments should give untied money transfers to the urban local bodies through the finance commission mechanism.