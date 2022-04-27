Coimbatore Corporation’s reluctance to reveal details sought under RTI continues

April 27, 2022 18:49 IST

Coimbatore Corporation, it appears, continues its old approach of either not revealing or partially revealing the details sought under Right to Information Act.

In the latest instance, only four of the five zonal officers have replied to an RTI query on roads the Corporation built from 2016 to 2021 and the work orders issued for the construction. The RTI applicant, S.P. Thiyagarajan, sent his application to the city engineer in June last year.

The engineer forwarded the application to the assistant commissioners of the five zones. As there was no reply from the five zonal assistant commissioners the petitioner appeal to the Corporation deputy commissioner in August that year.

A week after the appeal, the East Zone assistant commissioner sent a list that contained details of the 148 roads that the Corporation had built in the five years but shared work orders of only 77 contracts.

The Corporation issued work orders to contractors who had successfully won bids and only upon receiving the work orders they should start work on ground.

The West Zone assistant commissioner too shared a list with details of 98 roads but provided copies of work orders for only 37 contracts.

From the North Zone, the petitioner received only details of roads built but no work orders and the reply from Central Zone was that the petitioner could collect the details from the Corporation’s website. A few days thereafter, the Central Zone assistant commissioner shared copies of 28 work orders.

To date, the Central Zone officer had not furnished details of roads built in the last five years, Mr. Thiyagarajan said and added that he had of the 380 work orders he was supposed to receive from the five zones, he was yet to get 224.

The reluctance to share details in full of works carried out using public money seemed to indicate that by hiding those details the officials were either trying to cover-up irregularity, he added.