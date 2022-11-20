Coimbatore Corporation’s property tax collection remains sluggish in

November 20, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation has a long way to go to achieve its property tax collection target for the current financial year 2022-2023, as the civic body has collected less than a quarter of its yearly target between April and September, this year.

According to the data available with the Corporation, for the first half of the financial year (April to September), the civic body collected ₹121.79 crore property tax against the total demand of ₹517.90 crore (for the year). The collection rate stands at 23.52% as against 38% during the same period last year.

The balance of ₹396.11 crore of pending property tax includes a hefty sum of ₹130.48 crore in arrears.

Apart from this, the vacant land tax collection for six months of the fiscal stands at just 6.69%, and water charges at 25.82 %.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the civic body did not collect any taxes from April to June because of the revision in property tax. The data reflects only the three-month collection from July to September, and the Corporation is doing fairly well in tax collection.

“On an average, the civic body collects ₹4 crore to ₹5 crore as taxes every day. It plans to make ward-level interventions to improve tax collection. Targets were given to the bill collectors to collect at least 50% of the current outlay and 20% of the arrears in their respective wards,” the Commissioner said.

The outstanding from the Government buildings forms a significant amount of pending property taxes. Mr. Prathap said he had written letters to the officials concerned and heads of various departments regarding the arrears from government buildings.

Further, there are some problems in the assessment methodology for vacant land tax and steps will be taken to remove the bottlenecks, he added.