 />
Coimbatore Corporation’s plastic waste collection centre catches fire

Published - November 20, 2024 08:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A fire broke out at the Corporation garbage segregation centre at Eru Company in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

A fire broke out at the Corporation garbage segregation centre at Eru Company in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

A plastic waste collection centre of Coimbatore Corporation at Kavundampalayam (Eru Company) in the city caught fire on Wednesday.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m., following which the Fire and Rescue Services were alerted. Thick noxious smoke of burnt plastic waste materials billowed from the godown, causing discomfort to people residing in the locality.

Fire brigades from Coimbatore south and north fire stations rushed to the spot along with fire tenders. Coimbatore District Fire Officer P. Pulukandi supervised the firefighting. They brought the fire under control by noon.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran and senior officials visited the centre, which lies next to a micro compost centre.

An official said plastic waste materials collected through the source segregation were being stored at the godown, before selling them to dealers for recycling.

Three fire tenders from Coimbatore north and one fire tender from south stations were deployed to extinguish the flames.

