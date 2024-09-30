Coimbatore Corporation’s new commercial complex in Gandhipuram nearing completion

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation is set to complete the construction of a new commercial complex along Patel Road in Gandhipuram.

According to S. Senthilkumaran, the Assistant Commissioner of the Central Zone, the project involved the demolition of 30 small shops, each measuring 10x8 feet, which were part of the existing structure.

In their place, the Corporation has constructed seven larger shops, now offering a more spacious layout along with dedicated parking facilities. The complex spans a 13-cent land area, with the total construction cost estimated at approximately ₹1 crore, spent from the general fund of the Corporation.

The new shop sizes vary, accommodating different business needs: one space of 275 square feet, four spaces of 550 square feet, and two spaces of 825 square feet, totalling seven shops.

“Only the interior work remains, which will be finished within a month. Meanwhile, we will evaluate the property, determine the base value, and tenders will be issued within the next 15 days. There are also plans to raise one more level of the complex,” Mr. Senthilkumaran said.

In addition, the Corporation Commissioner recently inspected a public utility space owned by the Corporation on Radhakrishnan Street in Tatabad, which spans a 14-cent land area, for the potential construction of another commercial complex. “We have decided to get public feedback on what to build here. A meeting will be held with shop owners, residents’ welfare association heads, and corporation engineers to finalise the structure upon hearing their needs,” Mr. Senthilkumaran added.