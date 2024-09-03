Coimbatore Corporation’s ICCC to be upgraded to enhance public grievances redress mechanisms and monitoring capabilities

The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), set up under the Smart Cities Mission by the Coimbatore Corporation, is set to be upgraded to enhance public grievances redress mechanisms and city-wide monitoring capabilities.

The proposed project will improve the city’s digital infrastructure by creating a fibre optic local area network to connect all corporation managed entities, including ward and zonal offices, corporation schools, primary health centres, overhead tanks (OHTs), and lakes. This network will support real-time data collection through various equipment such as sensors, biometric scanners, and monitoring systems.

“The upgrade aims to streamline the grievances redress process by facilitating effective complaint management through centralised data processing. The system will use Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and data analytics to ensure immediate resolution and tracking of complaints, improving the response to public needs,” said an engineering official from ICCC.

As part of the infrastructure work, 530 km of optical fibre cable will be laid across the city, reducing reliance on wi-fi services and associated costs. Additionally, 716 locations have been identified where AI-enabled monitoring cameras will be installed, enhancing data analytics and surveillance capabilities. The existing 25,000 standard cameras will also be integrated into the ICCC dashboard for centralised surveillance.

This setup will support comprehensive city monitoring and improve response coordination by providing real time data to both the Corporation and the Coimbatore city police, with a separate data centre established in the city police control room.

“Coimbatore residents will now be able to lodge complaints at their local ward offices, which will be directly linked to the ICCC’s dashboard. This system will streamline task assignments to relevant officers and track follow ups, reducing the need for citizens to visit the central corporation office for minor issues and minimising queues,” said a M. Ashok, Managing director of EM.EM. Telecom Private Limited, which has prepared the detailed project report(DPR) to implement the project.

The upgrades also include digitizing student attendance in Corporation schools using biometric scanners. This digital system will be extended to other Corporation-run entities, providing prompt access to records for the Corporation Commissioner.

Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran said, “We have submitted the DPR to the State government and are awaiting fund allocation. Once the order is received, we will start the work soon.”