Coimbatore Corporation’s changing position on building licence exposes rot within

The Coimbatore Corporation has not been able to decide whether the licence it granted for the construction of a building on a plot in Krishna Colony is legal or illegal. And, it has kept changing its position since it granted the licence BL/0589/2016/MH2/E in November 2016.

The Corporation had given the licence with three year validity to a city resident to construct a 3,600 sq.ft building.

Two years after it gave the licence, the Corporation initiated an inquiry into the legality of the licence based on a complaint that forged document was used and the plot on which the building was built was not a part of the approved plan.

The complaint also alleged that the plot in question was formed encroaching upon road and a part of a reserved site in Krishna Colony.

A May 2018 inquiry report of the Corporation showed the plot was not a part of approved plan; that “unauthorised/unsigned/fake layout sketch” was submitted and that the building should be demolished.

Another report of November 2020 more or less affirmed the May 2018 report.

Based on the May 2018 report, the Corporation cancelled the licence in October 2019.

When a case was filed before the Madras High Court challenging the cancellation of licence, the Corporation had defended its action saying it cancelled the licence after knowing forged document was submitted and that the plot in question was non existent as per the approved plan.

The Madras High Court in August 2021 quashed the Corporation’s order cancelling the licence. It asked the Corporation to provide the petitioner – the plot owner – an opportunity to present his case and then act as per law.

The petitioner then wrote to the Corporation saying that the plot in question was not formed encroaching upon road and a portion of the reserved site, which could be established based on Town Survey record 81 and 83.

The Corporation had in its affidavit to the court said the Town Survey record pertaining to the plot was incorrect and created with manipulated records.

Two months after the court order and in contrast to the details mentioned in the inquiry reports of May 2018 and November 2020, and the court affidavit, the Corporation renewed the licence last October with validity till October 2023.

The Corporation’s shifting stand on the issue is also revealed in two replies it had given to queries filed under RTI Act by activist S.P. Thiyagarajan, who unearthed the entire details.

To a question on the site approval number mentioned in the land records submitted for the licence, the Corporation had on November 8, 2021 said the approval number was 172A/83.

To the same question, the Corporation, 17 days later, said the site approval number was 49/77.

Referring to the Corporation’s shifting stand and inaccurate details, Mr. Thiyagarajan said the civic body should take a stand – whether the plot in question in Krishna Colony was formed encroaching upon road and reserved site or not and its extension of licence was valid in law. If it was not, the civic body should initiate action on errant officials.

Sources in the Corporation said a thorough study was underway and that legit action would follow.