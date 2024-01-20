Coimbatore Corporation’s 2023 budget initiatives face significant delays

January 20, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In anticipation of the upcoming 2024 budget in a few months, a significant number of initiatives outlined in the previous budget of 2023-24 face considerable delays. As the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) gears up to present its annual budget in the council, several stakeholders have expressed concerns at the sluggish progress of existing projects.

Among the ambitious projects articulated in the budget were the establishment of 10 sponge parks, introduction of QR codes for tax payment at zonal offices, the development of MGR and Anna vegetable markets under the Shandy Complex project, a floating solar power plant, air-conditioned facilities at bus stands, an integrated sports complex at RS Puram and scheme roads across the city.

Regrettably, none of these initiatives has witnessed any significant advancement to date. The proposal for the renovation of markets remains entangled in bureaucratic processes, and the floating solar plant has not gained momentum.

“We now plan to implement sponge parks within the premises of coporation schools for which plans are under way. Hence the delay. Additionally, vegetable markets are four months away from completion,” CCMC Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said.

Health and environment ignored

In the budget a total fund of ₹3,018 crores was mentioned and cleanliness was given importance. Despite this, making the city free of open defecation with the setting-up of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) toilets and inidividual household toilets remain incomplete. Open dumping of waste and poor source segregation has also been on the rise.

However, sources within the Corporation cite a lack of funds to be the reason for the these projects lying incomplete.

Additionally, the CCMC took little effort in liquid waste management at seven smart city tanks, where sewage treatment plants with the capacity to treat 3 MLD sewage water remain locked despite completion.

While several ward councillors and residents have raised concerns over the delay and backlog in the progression of UGD works in the city over the last 12 months, CCMC is far behind on its promise to bring UGD networks to added areas such as Vellakinaru, Chinnavedampatti and Saravanampatti despite fund allocation and approvals in place.

While officials blamed final stage challenges, labour shortage, evolving layouts for the delay, several councillors have said that the delay in payment to contractors was the main contributing factor.

However, the CCMC has said that most of the delayed projects such as UGD works is open-ended without a deadline in place. “While some projects were not taken up to prioritise important ones, many are projects that will go on for a few years,” Mr. Prabhakaran said.