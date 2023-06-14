Coimbatore Corporation yet to install napkin incinerators in high, higher secondary schools

June 14, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is yet to install napkin incinerators in its high and higher secondary schools for girls. The students in the 84 Corporation schools in the city also await identity cards and belts for this academic year.

As per the Budget, 38,638 students studying in Classes I-XII in the Corporation schools were to be provided identity cards and belts at an estimated cost of ₹35 lakh during this financial year.

Further, sanitary napkin incinerators worth a total of ₹12 lakh were to be installed in all the Corporation high and higher secondary schools keeping in mind the health and hygiene of the girl students, the budget read.

An official in the civic body said proposals for both projects were formulated and a go-ahead from the Engineering Department is to be given. They will be issued by the end of this month, he added.