Coimbatore Corporation yet to complete urban community health centres

Blunder in construction leads to delay

With financial assistance from the Central government, the Coimbatore Corporation is supposed to have built five new urban community health centres. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Five urban community health centres that the Coimbatore Corporation was supposed to have thrown open for the public at least a couple of years ago are in various stages of construction.

The blunder the engineering wing of the Corporation committed in understanding and executing the project was the cause for delay, said an official familiar with the development.

With financial assistance from the Central government under the National Urban Health Mission, the Corporation was supposed to build five new urban community health centres or develop facilities in existing urban primary health centres to upgrade them. The Centre was supposed to fund up to ₹1.50 crore for each of the five centres.

The Corporation chose to upgrade facilities in Singanallur, Peelamedu, M.M. Home in Saibaba Colony, SLM Home on Dr. Krishnasamy Road and Selvapuram urban primary health centres at one each a zone.

At the time of approving the project in 2017-18, the Centre had said that the beneficiary urban local body – in this case, the Coimbatore Corporation – should build the centre to cater to 2.5 lakh population and they should have blood bank, operation theatre, labour room, 30-beded facility and be staffed with five doctors offering round-the-clock medical service.

The Centre had also instructed the beneficiary urban local bodies to use ₹1.20 crore for construction and electrical work and the rest on medical equipment and that it would sanction funds in phases based on the progress in construction.

The sources said the engineering wing that had floated tender for the urban community health centres had taken the first instalment that the Centre had released as the entire project cost and went about the construction at its will.

And, only after constructing buildings with the first instalment did the engineers realise the blunder. This led to an ad-hoc approach to the construction of the urban community health centres, the sources said and added, in short, there was no holistic vision for the centres.

After realising the mistake when the Corporation approached the Centre for the second instalment, the latter had raised objection citing poor planning and execution. As time went by and the time period of the project expired, the Centre had asked the Corporation to get approval from the State government before requesting further funds.