Coimbatore Corporation yet to acquire land for Sathyamangalam Road widening project

Coimbatore

08 September 2021 00:09 IST

Civic body is working to arrive at the compensation to be paid to land owners, say officials

Months after receiving money for the Sathyamangalam Road expansion project, the Coimbatore Corporation’s delay in kick starting the work has irked people.

The Housing and Urban Development Department issued Government Order 32 on February 02, 2021 approving the Corporation’s demand for ₹ 38.64 crore to be paid as compensation for acquiring land for widening the Velan Theatre-Surya Hospital stretch of the Road.

The Corporation had moved the Department because it wanted the money from the Infrastructure Development Fund maintained by the Coimbatore Local Planning Authority.

The Authority, which gets around ₹ 1.50 crore a year for the Fund from the building approval that the Corporation gives, comes under the Department.

After getting the money, the Corporation had done very little, complains consumer activist and Road Safety Committee member K. Kathirmathiyon.

The Department’s Order clearly shows that it is the Corporation that wanted the money for widening the Sathyamangalam Road.

Therefore, for the Corporation to demand the money and remain idle after getting it is not right.

The Corporation had on October 12, 2020 passed a resolution in the Council in this regard.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon also says that widening the congested stretch of the Sathyamangalam Road is necessary for not only streamlining traffic but also for future projects like flyover construction.

The Corporation’s October Council resolution identifies 73,250 sq.ft. land to be acquired from 151 land owners for a guideline value of ₹ 17.17 crore and compensation of ₹ 38.64 crore. The resolution recalls the Corporation of having mooted the proposal way back in 2013 and following it up with another resolution in December 2015 to demand money from the Local Planning Authority for compensating the land owners.

Former Mayor and Ganapathy resident P. Rajkumar says the Corporation’s lackadaisical approach needs to be condemned because the Ganapathy stretch of the Sathyamangalam Road has seen heavy traffic congestion after traffic diversion on Mettupalayam Road. Had the Corporation acted in time to widen the Sathyamangalam Road things would have been better now.

After removing encroachments on the Road during his mayorship, the Corporation had done very little to address the issue. The Corporation should stop focussing only on Smart Cities projects and also pay attention to projects such as these, he adds.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon says it is quite unfortunate that every time the Corporation requires a nudge to act on projects like these where public interest is involved.

Officials in the Corporation say the civic body is working to arrive at the compensation to be paid to land owners and hopes to start the process soon.