Coimbatore Corporation writes to State government on earmarking reserved sites

Coimbatore Corporation has written to the State Government seeking changes in the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019.

In its letter, the civic body said the rules allowed promoters to not earmark reserved sites for layouts measuring up to 3,000 sq.m., earmark 10% of the layout after excluding roads as reserved site or pay guideline value for land after excluding 3,000 sq.m. for layouts measuring between 3,000 sq.m. and 10,000 sq.m. and earmark 10% as reserved sites for layouts over 10,000 sq.m.

Using this clause 41 in the rules, layouts promoters paid guideline value instead of earmarking 10% land as reserved site. This would lead to unavailability of land for essential infrastructure like overhead tanks, pumping and lifting stations in underground sewerage system, health centres, etc., the Corporation pointed out and said the State Government should amend the rules in such a way that it was mandatory for layout promoters to earmark 10% of layout as reserved site.

And, those reserved sites may be classified as public purpose sites and not as parks as land was needed for such infrastructure projects.

The Corporation had also sought clarity on whether layout promoters and builders should pay development charges even after providing amenities like street lights, roads, etc. The Corporation said it sought the clarification based on representations from organisations like CREDAI that wanted to know whether they should pay development charges when they provided the aforementioned amenities.

The other issue that the Corporation said it wanted clarity was on renewal of planning permission given prior to the notification of the rules in 2019. For, prior to the rules, it gave planning permission for three years with an extension of two years. After the notification of rules, the planning permission was for five years with one-time renewal of three years.

But there was no clarity on renewing after the notification of rules on the permission given earlier – whether to grant the renewal for two or three years, the Corporation said and added that this was necessary because failure to get the planning permission renewed led the buildings to be treated as illegal buildings and the builders could not get completion certificate as well.

The Corporation had also sought the Government’s instruction on how to treat application for further construction of buildings that were approved by those local bodies that merged with the Corporation in 2011.

The rules under which those local bodies approved the building construction were different from the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, and enforcement of the current rule through automated building plan approval system on the further construction application could not be done.