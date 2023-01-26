HamberMenu
Coimbatore Corporation wins award for Flag Day fund collection

January 26, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation has won the award for the Armed Forces Flag Day fund collection by the Department of Ex-Servicemen’s Welfare. According to a press release, the Corporation collected Armed Forces Flag Day fund of ₹ 43,22,820 in 2021, which was 181% higher than the target of ₹ 15,40,000. Governor R.N. Ravi will present the award to Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap during the Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Encroachments removed

Officials from the Town Planning Department of Coimbatore Corporation removed encroachments on 4th street in Gandhipuram on Wednesday. Assistant Town Planning Officer of the central zone A. Babu said a total of 40 encroachments, such as ramps, staircases, flex boards and projected roofs, were removed during the drive. He also said the civic body would continue such drives in all the streets.

