Coimbatore Corporation waives ₹96 lakh owed by Tiruvannamalai Municipality

In a recent decision, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has chosen to waive a debt of ₹96 lakh owed by the Tiruvannamalai Municipality for 20 mobile toilets purchased during the Karthigai Deepam festival in 2012.

The municipality had acquired the toilets from the CCMC for a sum of ₹1.07 crore, to cater to the thousands of pilgrims that arrive in Tiruvannamalai for the festival. After accounting for a 10% depreciation, the payable amount was set at ₹96.4 lakh.

Despite several attempts over the past decade, including numerous reminders send to the Tiruvannamalai Municipality Commissioner and the District Collector, the CCMC could not recover the amount. Additionally, the Tiruvannamalai Municipality Commissioner had appealed to the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) to settle the dues through government schemes, but this request also went unanswered.

On 21 July 2024, Tiruvannamalai’s municipality commissioner formally requested the CCMC to waive the outstanding amount, citing financial difficulties. In response, CCMC, facing its own budget constraints, decided to cancel the debt.

“The Corporation is already struggling to make ends meet. For any additional requirements we propose, we are met with refusal and an explanation regarding the shortage of funds. In this case, it is unacceptable for the CCMC to waive such a large sum. This amount could be used for numerous local developmental projects,” an AIADMK councillor said.

