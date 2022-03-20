Coimbatore Corporation urges residents to use water judiciously

Coimbatore Corporation has appealed to the city’s residents to use water judiciously as there was a drop in supply from the Siruvani reservoir.

In a release issued here on Saturday, the Corporation said the Kerala Government reducing water level in the Siruvani reservoir had forced the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board to draw only 60 million litres a day (MLD) and not 90 MLD.

The drop of 30 MLD had forced the Corporation to widen the water supply cycle. To overcome the shortage of Siruvani water, the Corporation had diverted water from the Pilloor supply scheme.

While it was working to ensure equal distribution of available water to both Siruvani and Pilloor fed areas, the members of the public should use water judiciously until the onset of South West Monsoon, the release added.