Coimbatore Corporation urged to explore ways to improve tax collection

Civic body holds pre-Budget meeting with civil society and industry body representatives

In the run up to Budget 2022-23 for the city, the Coimbatore Corporation held a meeting a few days ago with a few civil society and industry body representatives to hear their suggestions.

Representatives from the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Coimbatore, Young Indians, Confederation of Indian Industry- Coimbatore Chapter, Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore, Race Course And Neighbourhood Association and environment NGO Osai participated in the meeting, said the Corporation sources.

It was not an one-off meeting, but the first in the series of meetings that the Corporation would hold before releasing the Budget, the sources said. Further meetings would include representatives of people from all walks of life and councillors.

Before calling for suggestions, heads of various wings of the Corporation made a presentation – engineers spoke about the works in progress, the town planning officers spoke about building plan approvals, reserved sites, revenue wing officials spoke about tax collections and others on the progress made in their respective domains.

More importantly, the sources said, senior officials explained the Corporation’s financial position highlighting the liabilities.

Industry association representatives appealed to the Corporation to not recommend a hike in property tax as it was only now that they were coming out of the impact of COVID-19 lockdown. They understood the Corporation’s financial condition, though. So, they would like the Corporation to focus on improving tax collection, including vacant land tax, professional tax and water charges.

J. Sathish, joint secretary, Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore, said he told the officials to explore paid parking places in the city. This would not only lead to streamlining parking but also serve as a revenue source.

Similarly, the Corporation should consider levying entry fee to tanks developed under Smart Cities Mission, demand grants from State Government and negotiate interest waiver on loans it had taken.

K. Kalidasan, president, Osai, said his organisation’s suggestions included efforts to green reserved sites by taking on board environment organisations and residents’ welfare associations, improving green cover across the 100 wards, an annual environment report of the city and improved allocation for environment conservation.

At the end of the annual exercise the Corporation should present a status report that would show the residents how far the city had progressed or regressed on various environmental parameters, he added.

Consumer activist Kathirmathiyon told The Hindu that undervaluation of shops and markets was an issue that the civic body should address to boost revenue. It should look at those assets from which it earned less than the market and those where the user and tenant or leasee was not the same.

Increase in property tax was not a choice anymore, he said and added that there should be parity in the hike among cities, though.