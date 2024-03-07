Coimbatore Corporation turns a blind eye to dusty streets

March 07, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As the dust settles, the streets of Coimbatore find themselves shrouded in a cloud of neglect, with motorists and pedestrians alike grappling with the mounting challenge of navigating through layers of sand and dust. Despite the escalating concerns and growing clamour for action, the Coimbatore Corporation remains conspicuously silent, drawing sharp criticism from residents.

Residents, fed up with the persistent inconvenience and hazard posed by the accumulating debris, are demanding immediate intervention from the Corporation. “It’s a nightmare every time we step out. Dust flies everywhere when it is windy and many a times I had been blinded for a few moments while riding a two-wheeler through the dust,” explains a resident of Singanallur. “The streets are caked with sand and dust, making it treacherous for both pedestrians and motorists. It’s high time the Corporation took notice and took action,” he added.

The situation in Coimbatore stands in stark contrast to other cities in the region, where proactive measures have been undertaken to combat similar challenges. In Madurai, for instance, the deployment of truck-mounted road sweeping machines has proven instrumental in keeping the streets clean and navigable. Likewise, Chennai has mobilised conservancy workers to sweep the roads regularly, ensuring a semblance of cleanliness and order.

However, in Coimbatore, despite repeated appeals and petitions, there has been no tangible response from the Corporation authorities, leaving citizens to fend for themselves amidst the swirling clouds of dust and debris. “We use masks, gloves and scarfs to cover ourselves but with the days getting hotter, it is difficult to do so. I had a coughing fit recently due to dust on the roads,” said Kavya Madan, who travels from Thudiyalur to Gandhipuram by two-wheeler on daily basis.

In response to this, a senior Corporation official told The Hindu, “We are working on a solution for this. Most of the dust is because private construction workers leave debris on roadsides. We cannot deploy workers for this but we are looking at technological solutions.”

