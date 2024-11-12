ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation transplants over 500 trees in the past year to enhance green cover

Published - November 12, 2024 06:40 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation has successfully transplanted over 500 trees in the past year as part of the Marangalukku Maruvaalvu initiative by the District Green Committee. This effort aims to enhance the city’s green cover and promote environmental sustainability.

ADVERTISEMENT

In collaboration with Green Care, an environmental organisation, the Corporation has been carefully transplanting trees to avoid hindering construction and road expansion works, while preserving the environment. Trees in the Gandhipuram Central Prison grounds, for instance, were relocated within the same campus to ensure they did not obstruct the development of the Semmozhi Poonga.

“Trees are essential, and transplanting them requires the same care as nurturing a baby. We don’t just lift and place them; we begin by trimming the branches, wrapping them in gunny bags and cow dung to help them heal. We also analyze the soil at the transplant site and interact with the trees as living beings. When we cut down a 50-year-old tree, we essentially lose 50 years of growth. But by transplanting, we save the remaining 950 years, which will benefit future generations,” said Syed Kattuva, District Green Committee member and founder of Green Care.

Other notable transplant sites include the Government Arts and Science College campus, Ukkadam Pullukaadu, Valankulam Smart City area, and the Eechanari Tank area. The trees in these locations are now thriving, contributing to the city’s green cover.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US