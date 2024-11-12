Coimbatore Corporation transplants over 500 trees in the past year to enhance green cover

The Coimbatore Corporation has successfully transplanted over 500 trees in the past year as part of the Marangalukku Maruvaalvu initiative by the District Green Committee. This effort aims to enhance the city’s green cover and promote environmental sustainability.

In collaboration with Green Care, an environmental organisation, the Corporation has been carefully transplanting trees to avoid hindering construction and road expansion works, while preserving the environment. Trees in the Gandhipuram Central Prison grounds, for instance, were relocated within the same campus to ensure they did not obstruct the development of the Semmozhi Poonga.

“Trees are essential, and transplanting them requires the same care as nurturing a baby. We don’t just lift and place them; we begin by trimming the branches, wrapping them in gunny bags and cow dung to help them heal. We also analyze the soil at the transplant site and interact with the trees as living beings. When we cut down a 50-year-old tree, we essentially lose 50 years of growth. But by transplanting, we save the remaining 950 years, which will benefit future generations,” said Syed Kattuva, District Green Committee member and founder of Green Care.

Other notable transplant sites include the Government Arts and Science College campus, Ukkadam Pullukaadu, Valankulam Smart City area, and the Eechanari Tank area. The trees in these locations are now thriving, contributing to the city’s green cover.

