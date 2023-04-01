Coimbatore Corporation tops Tamil Nadu in property tax collection

April 01, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation collected 82.46 % of the total property tax demand, topping the State among all municipal corporations, according to the data released by the State Commissionerate of Municipal Administration. Kancheepuram (82.18 %) and Erode (81.35 %) followed Coimbatore, the data stated.

As per the data, the amount to be collected from 5,54,153 assessments was ₹477.37 crore, including arrears to the tune of ₹108.88 crore and ₹368.48 crore under the current year i.e April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

Of this, the civic body collected ₹393.62 crore (82.46 % of the total) - ₹53.017 crore in arrears (48.69 %) and ₹340.60 crore (92.43 %) under the current year.

The total balance - ₹83.75 crore - carried over would be collected by officials this financial year, an official said.

Amplifying tax collection

During a special survey from April to August last year, the civic body identified 14,487 buildings on which taxes were not levied so far or were constructed additionally after assessment or utilisation was changed. Property tax amounting to ₹8.29 crore was collected from 6,451 buildings on which tax was not levied, and ₹3.56 crore from 2,304 additional buildings. Further, of the 3,179 buildings converted from residential to commercial use, ₹73 lakh was collected from 460 buildings.

Additional revenue of roughly ₹19 crore would be obtained this financial year by a series of initiatives, according to the Corporation. Apart from this, ₹1.65 crore was acquired after re-measuring buildings.

This year, the survey is to be done digitally, at a cost of ₹25 lakh. “In the initial phase, roads with several commercial buildings such as Crosscut Road, Diwan Bahadur Road, N.S.R Road, Avinashi Road, Dr. Nanjappa Road and Oppanakara Street have been selected,” the official in the civic body said.

Tiruppur

The Tiruppur Corporation collected ₹981.89 crore (77.62 %) of the total ₹126.5 crore to be acquired, the Commissionarate data revealed.