Coimbatore Corporation to work with urban planners for development of city: MP

The Coimbatore Corporation will have a meeting with urban planners after Deepavali to discuss sustainable development of the city, said Coimbatore MP Ganapathi P. Rajkumar here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the World Architecture Day activities of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Coimbatore centre, Mr. Rajkumar said that when more international flights start touching Coimbatore, Information Technology and other industries will grow here and the city’s development will be rapid. There should be proper planning for sustainable growth. The city is also bestowed with several lakes. Though these saw some development, the biodiversity in the water bodies was affected. Hence, that issue should be addressed, he said.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran said there is a need to focus on green buildings and water conservation in the city.

According to Rajesh Lund, president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, soon 50% of the population in Tamil Nadu will live in urban areas. The Coimbatore master plan should be prepared involving architects and urban planners and young architects and architecture students should have an opportunity to intern with the Coimbatore Corporation. Sustainable buildings are the future and so there is a need to focus on it, he said.

P. Chandranesan, chairman of the IIA, Tamil Nadu chapter, said the institute has five centres in the State. Generally, only 5% of the projects go to architects. There is a need to motivate young architects.

Head of the Coimbatore centre of the IIA, S. Jayakumar, said the theme for the celebrations this year is “Empowering Next Generation to Involve in Urban Design”. The institute has organised a two-day exhibition of award-winning projects and those of Coimbatore architects.