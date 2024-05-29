GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore Corporation to use hoverboards to patrol water bodies

Published - May 29, 2024 06:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A man riding a hoverboard at the Ukkadam Big Tank in Coimbatore city.

A man riding a hoverboard at the Ukkadam Big Tank in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

The Coimbatore Corporation will soon use hoverboards (self-balancing electric scooters) to patrol all the water bodies that were given a facelift under the Smart Cities Mission Project. The rejuvenated water bodies such as Ukkadam Big Tank, Valankulam, Krishnampathy and Kurichi tanks attract joggers in the mornings and serve as relaxation spots in the evening. However, there are also complaints of couples indulging in indecent behaviour. To crack down on such couples, the civic body has planned to deploy men on hoverboards. One such hoverboard is already in use at the Ukkadam Big Tank.

