Coimbatore Corporation to train councillors in civic administration

: Even as it goes about readying the Victoria Town Hall for the Wednesday’s swearing in of candidates elected in the recently concluded urban local body election, the Coimbatore Corporation is planning to train them in civic administration.

Sources in the Corporation said the civic body was in talks with the Tamil Nadu Institute of Urban Studies here for training the councillors to-be. The Corporation while sounding out the Institute for the training had asked it to cover all aspects of civic administration – the role of councillors, how the Corporation functions, how they could tap funds for a project among other things.

Sources in the Institute said it had received a request from the Corportion and was working on a training module. This training could be not only for the councillors to-be from the Corporation but other municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats in the State.

To the Corporation councillors, the Institute would begin with a brief history of municipal administration in the country, the Constitutional amendment that empowered local governments, their role within and without the Council, the role of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, how a proposal or plan is made, the financial powers of the wards committee (zonal committees), various standing committees among other things.

Such a training is important as it helps councillors not only understand their role but improves their civic performance, says former Mayor P. Rajkumar. The Corporation has helped councillors undergo the training in the past and this time it must do so within days of they being sworn in.

A former DMK Councillor R. Cheralathan says the training he underwent when he was elected to the Council in 2006 has helped him deliver a few schemes to the people in his ward. After identifying the projects to be implemented in his ward, he asked the engineer in-charge of his ward to prepare estimate and based on the money required, he approached the right committee to get the project approved.

This would not have been possible had he not received the training, he says and recalls that he had to follow files at every stage of approval to see through it till fruition.

Councllor-elect from ward 69 P.S. Saravanakumar says he is looking forward to the training as being a councillor requires new skill sets. Experience gained in public life is one thing but being a councillor appears to be quite another.

Therefore, the training will help, he also says and adds trained councillors enable informed debates in the Council.