Coimbatore corporation to test home composting program in select households

The City Corporation is in the early stages of discussing a potential home composting initiative aimed at reducing household waste.

“Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran has initiated the proposal and instructed the sanitary officers in each zone to identify 100 households per ward for a pilot programme in composting wet waste,” said City Health Officer K. Boopathy.

“The city currently generates around 650 metric tons of wet waste per day. By composting wet waste at the source, households would significantly reduce the volume of waste requiring collection and processing by the Corporation, thereby reducing manpower and associated costs,” said Mr. Boopathy. “The compost can be used as fertiliser for plants in garden beds or rooftop gardens,” he added.

As part of a preliminary evaluation, households with available spaces, such as open areas or gardens, will be chosen based on their interest in participating. Existing practitioners of home composting will also be included in the pilot programme. The Corporation will then oversee and evaluate the progress and effectiveness of the composting activities, collecting feedback from participants to refine and improve the programme as needed.

“Based on the zonal sanitary officers’ reports, the next steps will be reviewed and discussed with the Commissioner during the upcoming review meeting next week,” said a zonal sanitary officer.

