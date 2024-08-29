ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore corporation to test home composting program in select households

Published - August 29, 2024 07:40 pm IST - Coimbatore

Sibi Sreevathson T.C.

The City Corporation is in the early stages of discussing a potential home composting initiative aimed at reducing household waste.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran has initiated the proposal and instructed the sanitary officers in each zone to identify 100 households per ward for a pilot programme in composting wet waste,” said City Health Officer K. Boopathy.

“The city currently generates around 650 metric tons of wet waste per day. By composting wet waste at the source, households would significantly reduce the volume of waste requiring collection and processing by the Corporation, thereby reducing manpower and associated costs,” said Mr. Boopathy. “The compost can be used as fertiliser for plants in garden beds or rooftop gardens,” he added.

As part of a preliminary evaluation, households with available spaces, such as open areas or gardens, will be chosen based on their interest in participating. Existing practitioners of home composting will also be included in the pilot programme. The Corporation will then oversee and evaluate the progress and effectiveness of the composting activities, collecting feedback from participants to refine and improve the programme as needed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Based on the zonal sanitary officers’ reports, the next steps will be reviewed and discussed with the Commissioner during the upcoming review meeting next week,” said a zonal sanitary officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US