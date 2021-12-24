Coimbatore Corporation to survey lands to develop scheme road near Codissia complex

A scheme road near Codissia Trade Fair Complex in the city will decongest Hope College and a few other junctions on Avinashi Road.

Coimbatore Corporation will soon survey the lands to be acquired for developing a scheme road along the Codissia Trade Fair Complex.

Officials in the Corporation East Zone office said the decision to start the survey followed a petition the residents of the area in and around the Complex submitted to the Chief Minister’s Cell, Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy, district administration and the Corporation.

The residents had asked for development of the road that would serve as an alternative to Kalapatti Road, which connected Sathyamangalam Road to Avinashi Road at SITRA Junction and Vilankurichi Road, which again connected Sathyamangalam Road to Avinashi Road.

K. Ramasamy, a Co-operative E Colony resident and one of the people pushing for the scheme road, said the proposed scheme road branched off Codissia Main Road, between the Complex and a private school, towards north to NRI Garden, S.R. Avenue, Cooperative E Colony, connected Cheran Managar and also branched off west to Vilankurichi Road.

P. Nanjappan, another resident, said the Corporation’s task was easier as almost all the land owners were ready to donate the portions required for the scheme road. Of the rest, a few, who had encroached upon the land, were willing to vacate as when the Corporation would start the work. This left the Corporation with only a very few land owners with whom it had to negotiate the price for acquisition.

The proposed scheme road was a part of the Vilankurichi Detailed Development Plan 7 and 8, Mr. Ramasamy said and added the Corporation way back in 2010 had passed a resolution for the road development. This was prior to the World Classical Tamil Conference and the then government referred to it as the inner ring road.