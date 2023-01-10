Coimbatore Corporation to streamline parking in Race Course and R.S. Puram in a phased manner

January 10, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation has planned to implement area-level parking management system to streamline parking in R.S. Puram and Race Course in a phased manner.

The civic body conducted an interim review meeting on Tuesday, during which the consultants engaged in drafting the parking management plan presented their preliminary findings of the field study to the officials.

The Corporation, in association with the Traffic Wing of the City Police, has proposed to streamline parking in areas where vehicle density was high. Unregulated parking was identified on Diwan Bahadur Road and West Periasamy Road in R.S. Puram, and Race Course Road.

The study conducted on main lanes, secondary and peripheral roads in Race Course identified potential parking influencers, adequacy of infrastructure, and peak hours of parking. The study found that on an average 7,000 pedestrians and 200 cyclists used the Race Course and its adjoining roads in a day. Nearly, 92% of vehicles were parked for less than two hours on weekdays, which was 82% during the weekend

In R.S. Puram, the study conducted on 12 main roads, and 31 secondary roads found that people who came for work and shopping parked their vehicles on the streets. Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the civic body would work with the Police Department to conduct a field study and to implement the parking management plans in a phased manner on D.B. Road. The consultants would submit the final plan by March, after which the civic body would implement on-road and off-road parking in these areas.