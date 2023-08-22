HamberMenu
Coimbatore Corporation to stick unique QR code across homes in the city for easy tax payment and to register grievances

Every individual QR code is assigned a unique identification (UID) number that holds information about the corresponding house — contact details of the owner, details about the water service connection, underground sewerage scheme, and the tax deposits made by the owner.

August 22, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Corporation pasted Quick Response (QR) code stickers in a few households at Poosaripalayam in Coimbatore city in April.

The Corporation pasted Quick Response (QR) code stickers in a few households at Poosaripalayam in Coimbatore city in April. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation will soon stick Quick Response (QR) code stickers, across all households including those within gated communities and apartments in the 100 wards, for easy payment of taxes and to register grievances.

The civic body, on a trial basis, pasted the QR code stickers in a few households at Poosaripalayam (Ward 74) near the Selvampathy Tank in April, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said.

Sources in the Corporation said that there are over five lakh registered households in the city. Every individual QR code is assigned a unique identification (UID) number that holds information about the corresponding house — contact details of the owners, details about the water service connection, underground sewerage scheme, and tax deposits made by the owners.

The sources said that the QR code would redirect the users to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (CMA) portal, https://tnurbanepay.tn.gov.in/ , for payment of property tax, water tax, solid waste collection tax and other taxes.

The residents can also register complaints related to solid waste management, blocked drains, drinking water supply, streetlights etc., by scanning the QR Code. The complaints will be automatically forwarded to the concerned civic body official in the CMA for redressal.

