Coimbatore Corporation to start grievances redress meeting

The Coimbatore Corporation has planned to conduct public grievances redress meeting on every Tuesday starting from July 19.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the weekly meeting on Tuesdays would be presided over by Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar at the Corporation Main office from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

Grievances about birth and death certificates, drinking water, street lights, name changes in the certificates, health and hygiene, professional tax, property tax, education and road facilities, that come under Corporation jurisdiction would be taken into consideration, the Commissioner said.

The grievances would be addressed by the department officials at the earliest, he said and requested the petitioners to follow the standard operating protocols of COVID-19 such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing during the meeting.