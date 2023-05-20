Coimbatore Corporation to soon start renovation of three markets in city

May 20, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Corporation is to soon start works to renovate the three main markets of the city — M.G.R Market, Anna Market and the tomato market in Sundarapuram, according to the Commissioner.

A resolution passed in the Corporation council meeting held on May 14 said that the existing stalls in the three markets would be refurbished for ₹8.07 crore. Of this, ₹4.035 crore will be availed of from the Central government fund and the rest from the civic body’s general funds.

The MGR market is to be renovated for 3.15 crore, the Anna market for 4.19 crore and the tomato market for 73 lakh, according to the resolution. The bidding began on April 26, the statement said.

A motorist in the area, welcoming the move, said that the traffic was high constantly on Mettupalayam Road and its interior lanes due to the M.G.R and Anna markets and that the waste is also not disposed of properly, causing more strain for passersby.

President of the Anna Market Traders’ Association S.V. Chandran refuted it stating that the traffic was high due to an eye hospital in the locality, which has insufficient parking facilities. “Anna Market has been functioning for over 35 years, but only recently have such issues cropped up. The vehicles of the hospital visitors are parked on the roadside causing congestion. Further, in the mornings, the traffic jam is due to the two Aavin booths close-by where there are long queues.”

“The association plans to petition the Collector on Monday regarding the shifting of stalls to another area, as the Corporation proposed a location change, which may reduce customer footfall, thereby affecting vendors’ livelihood,” he added.

C.N. Palanisamy, president of Coimbatore District Wholesale Vegetable Traders’ Association alleged he had not received a formal notification regarding the renovation.

“Currently, 112 shops have been operating in the M.G.R market, which has been operational since 1994. The market, which is roughly nine acres, sees roughly 2,000 visitors a day. At present, 60 of the total shops have a roof. Providing a wall and roofing for all these shops may be tough, but would be helpful. We had requested for better road access facilities, drinking water and toilets,” he said.

The Commissioner said tensile roofing structure for all the shops in the markets will be set up.

“A cement road will be laid inside and the drain culverts will be rebuilt. Amenities such as drinking water, toilets and streetlights will also be provided,” he said. The tender was rolled out and the bidding began from April 26. Soon, works are set to commence, he said.