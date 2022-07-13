Coimbatore Corporation to shift abandoned foot overbridge in Kuniyamuthur

The Corporation plans to shift the defunct foot overbridge on Palakkad Main Road at Kuniyamuthur to a place near the Corporation school in the area to benefit students.

The foot overbridge at the junction of Palakkad Main Road and Rice Mill Road in Ward 88 and 93 of the Corporation south zone was installed in 2019.

“Ever since the installation of the foot overbridge, no one uses it,” said a shopkeeper in the area. He also questioned the purpose of an overbridge at a place where there are two openings in the median within 50 metres to walk through the road.

The zig-zag pattern of the staircase in the bridge was not friendly for elderly persons, said a septuagenarian resident from Kuniyamuthur.

Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan alleged that the foot overbridge was constructed without proper planning by the previous government, at a cost of ₹1.25 crore. The foot overbridge was planned with two elevators, one each on either side of the road. So far, there is only a hollow steel structure and there were no elevators installed in the last three years, he added.

In the recently held council meeting, the Deputy Mayor moved a resolution to shift the steel structure to a place near the Corporation Higher Secondary School, Kuniyamuthur.

“This would benefit more than 1,800 students studying in that school. The civic body planned to extend the steel structure inside the school premises, so that students can get down at the campus directly,” he said.

The Corporation has sanctioned ₹35.6 lakh to shift the foot overbridge near the school. Deputy Mayor also added that the work would be completed with in two months.