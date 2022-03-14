Coimbatore Corporation to share online infrastructure-related petitions

: In an attempt to prioritise execution of works related to infrastructure development, the Coimbatore Corporation is mulling introducing a system to have public participation.

The Corporation has planned to post online the petitions related to infrastructure development or works for public voting. It would first take up those works that have the highest vote or something like that, says Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara.

The Corporation receives petitions from members of the public, residents’ welfare association or other bodies and councillors seeking road, storm water drain, street light, development of vacant reserved sites among others.

It goes about addressing the demands made in the petitions based on various factors, including availability of money.

Now, the civic body wants to put in place a system whereby it will post every such petition for public to vote on it. The details that the Corporation posts online will include the name of petitioner, the nature of demand in the petition, etc.

Based on the contents of the petition, the public can register their vote. And, the Corporation will first take up the petition for action that has received the highest vote. Or in other words the civic body will first execute the work that has the highest public demand, Mr. Sunkara explains.

This system is not for petitions seeking name change in property tax book or those that highlighting an individual’s grievance.

The Corporation is in need of such a system to not only prioritise work but also understand what needs to be done in the city – the residents’ demand and the approximate cost of the works needed.

When such a data is available the Corporation can also apportion adequate resources from the annual budget, he further says.

The Corporation already has an online grievance redress system, where it not only receives petition online and through various social media platforms but also tracks the petition till disposal.