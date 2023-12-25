Coimbatore Corporation to set up rehabilitation shelters for stray dogs and horses

December 25, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Amid the escalating stray dog and horse problem in Coimbatore, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran mentioned plans to set up rehabilitation shelters at the Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres in the city. One of these shelters is slated to be operational in the next 15 days.

Despite councillors raising concerns over the delay in capture of stray animals, the civic body has shown minimal urgency in relocating them to ABC centres in Ukkadam and Seeranaiyakanpalayam, the only two that are functioning in the city.

While these shelters offer potential rehabilitation for strays animals in need, the absence of a concrete plan to capture these animals prevails. Ward 10 Councillor V. Kathiravel (DMK) said, “The Corporation needs to enhance its efforts, especially considering the added challenge of capturing larger animals like horses. Stray dog problem has also been increasing, but little is being done by the civic body.”

Beyond the scarcity of experienced staff to capture stray animals, there is a stark failure to address the neglect and inhumane treatment suffered by the abandoned horses. Found in various areas, including Bharathi Park Road, Thudiyalur, Mettuplayam Road, Uppillipalayam, and Ganapathy, these equines have to face dire situations.

Shilajit Ashok, owner of a hardware store near Edayarpalayam junction, recounted, “Seven months ago, two men abandoned a few horses in the locality. These horses resorted to rummaging through garbage for sustenance. The animals encountered accidents and stone pelting and one of the horses succumbed to the harsh conditions.”

Speaking with a senior Corporation official revealed that the impediments to capturing horses include a lack of trained personnel and unclear data on their numbers. “Horses, unlike dogs, migrate across the city throughout the day, posing a considerable challenge in tracking them,” he said.

In proposing solutions to the stray animal problem, Vidya, a Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT) volunteer, underscored the need for the civic body to collaborate with animal welfare organisations and veterinary hospitals. Emphasising the need for prioritising the recruitment and training of personnel to handle strays, Vidya warned of the risk of these animals languishing in shelters without concerted efforts. “The situation demands immediate and collaborative action to prevent further suffering of stray animals,” she said.

WNCT can be reached at info@wnct.in to share information on injured or ailing stray horses or volunteer in horse rescue.