Coimbatore Corporation to set up five overhead tanks to address water supply challenges

To address ongoing water supply challenges, the Coimbatore Corporation (CCMC) will build five overhead tanks at strategic locations in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision comes in response to increased complaints about leaks and operational issues with direct borewell water supply.

Dwindling water levels in Siruvani, Pillur, and Aliyar dams pushed residents to rely on borewells for non-potable water during summer months, and this exacerbated the problem as many borewells need repairs. The new overhead tanks are aimed at improving storage and distribution efficiency.

The five overhead tanks, each with 30,000-litre capacity, will be constructed at a total cost of ₹1.5 crore. These tanks will be distributed across the city’s five zones, with locations being selected to ensure fair access and address local needs.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said the project would enhance water management, reduce leaks, and improve supply reliability.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.