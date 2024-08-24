Coimbatore Corporation to set up five overhead tanks to address water supply challenges

To address ongoing water supply challenges, the Coimbatore Corporation (CCMC) will build five overhead tanks at strategic locations in the city.

The decision comes in response to increased complaints about leaks and operational issues with direct borewell water supply.

Dwindling water levels in Siruvani, Pillur, and Aliyar dams pushed residents to rely on borewells for non-potable water during summer months, and this exacerbated the problem as many borewells need repairs. The new overhead tanks are aimed at improving storage and distribution efficiency.

The five overhead tanks, each with 30,000-litre capacity, will be constructed at a total cost of ₹1.5 crore. These tanks will be distributed across the city’s five zones, with locations being selected to ensure fair access and address local needs.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said the project would enhance water management, reduce leaks, and improve supply reliability.