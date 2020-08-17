Coimbatore Corporation to set up COVID-19 Care Centre for women

Coimbatore

17 August 2020 22:38 IST

Coimbatore Corporation would soon set up a COVID-19 Care Centre for women, Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath said.

The Corporation, in association with the district administration, had set up such a centre at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex a few weeks ago to treat asymptomatic COVID-19-positive persons. This, it said, was to reduce the burden on doctors and resources at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, which was being used to treat persons with COVID-19 symptoms.

The Corporation had initially set up a 300-bed facility at the Complex, but later almost doubled it as the number of asymptomatic positive persons increased. And being the only centre, the Corporation sent both men and women patients there.

But during the course of their stay, given the facilities available and the feedback received from the positive persons, the Corporation had decided to set up an exclusive COVID-19 Care Centre for Women, Mr. Jatavath said. The civic body would establish the centre in the next few days , he added.

Sources said the Corporation looks to set up a 200-bed facility and had zeroed in on a Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department-run school on Marudhamalai Road, near Vadavalli.

The civic body had approached the Department for permission and expected a favourable reply.

Meanwhile, the Corporation on Monday carried out an intensified drive near 100 Feet Road, after the test results of 23 of 30 employees of a jewellery showroom turned positive.

The Corporation expected the results of the remaining 90 persons by Tuesday. An employee of the jewellery showroom had tested positive a few days ago, forcing the Corporation to shut down the showroom and collect samples.