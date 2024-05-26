GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore Corporation to resume construction of Trichy Road storm water drain

Updated - May 26, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Published - May 26, 2024 06:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Rainwater and sewage stagnate in an unfinished storm water drain near a private school on Trichy Road in Coimbatore.

Rainwater and sewage stagnate in an unfinished storm water drain near a private school on Trichy Road in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

A matriculation school next to the Sanganoor stream on Trichy Road in Coimbatore city has presented an unusual sight at its entrance for the last six months: A 300-meter-long incomplete storm water drain was left insufficiently barricaded.

However, the 11-foot-deep pit was cordoned off after The Hindu contacted Coimbatore Corporation on May 26 and Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said works would resume to be completed within the next five days.

Till now, the stretch posed considerable risk to motorists, pedestrians, and school-goers in the area and certain parts of the zone also remained completely unsecured.

“The road narrows into a bottleneck between the Sungam flyover and Sanganoor stream, causing severe traffic congestion. A massive pit adds to the risk, with buses occupying the entire lane and forcing motorists to travel on the edges,” said V. Tirupathi, a resident of Om Sakthi Nagar situated behind the school.

When The Hindu contacted officials at Coimbatore Corporation, which started the work last April and abruptly halted it, there seemed to be no clarity among them about the work. An official claimed it was related to the underground sewage scheme (UGSS), but Trichy Road, maintained by the State Highways Department, was not included in the civic body’s UGSS initiative. Conversely, Ward Councillor Jayapradha Devi’s assertion that the work was part of the Smart City Mission (SCM) was disputed by an SCM official. “We only work on Smart City lakes, not on other canals or the UGSS,” the official said.

However, the Commissioner later in the day clarified that the civic body initiated the project in the beginning of 2023 to connect the existing storm water drains in Sungam, through Trichy Road, to the Sanganoor canal, which then flows into the Singanallur Tank, at ₹9 crore.

“Now that it has been brought to our notice, we have initiated work again and within the next five days, we will complete it. This is the last stretch of the project,” the Commissioner said.

