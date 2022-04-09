Coimbatore Corporation to replace damaged play materials in children’s park 

April 09, 2022 18:39 IST

Coimbatore Corporation is in the process of replacing damaged play materials in the children’s park, near V.O.C. Park. Central

Central Zone Chairperson Meena Loganathan, who visited the park on Saturday morning, said she had asked the engineers concerned to prepare estimate to repair and replace the damaged play materials after it came to light that a child was injured while playing in the slide in the park.

The Corporation keeping under lock and key the park for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic restriction had led to a deterioration in the maintenance of the play materials. But with the restriction getting lifted, the Corporation should have had a look at their current condition, Ms. Loganathan said and added that there was an urgent necessity to get the materials repaired or replaced because the summer holiday was not far off. The Corporation engineers would prepare estimate for repair and replacement, present it to her on Monday and the Central Zone would immediately approve of those as fund was readily available. Ms. Loganathan visited the park in her capacity as the chairperson. That she was not accompanied by the Chairperson of the Committee on Education, Parks and Playfields N. Malathi had raised eyebrows. Ms. Malathi was not available for comment.

