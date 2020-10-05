Coimbatore Corporation to reopen Anna retail vegetable market

In all likelihood the Coimbatore Corporation will reopen sometime this week the Anna Retail Vegetable Market on Mettupalayam Road.

The Corporation’s move to reopen the market, closed more than two months ago during the initial days of the COVID-19 pandemic, comes in the wake of Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian’s visit earlier last week.

After closing down the market, the Corporation had relocated the traders to the T.A. Ramalingam Chettiar Hr. Sec. School ground and from there to the Government College of Technology ground on Thadagam Road.

Following the Commissioner’s visit, Assistant Commissioner, West Zone, A.J. Sentil Arasan, ward engineer G. Kamalakannan and Zonal Sanitary Officer R. Gunasekaran visited the market last week.

Sources familiar with the developments, said the officials had asked the traders to rearrange their shops in such a way that maintenance of physical distance could be easily practised. They also discussed with the traders the possibility of opening the shops once in two or three days on rotation basis so as to give every trader an opportunity to do business.

After the last week’s visit, the officials again visited the Market on Monday to take stock of the repair work the traders had carried out.

S. Suresh, president, Mettupalayam Road Anna Market Anaithu Vyaparigal Podhu Nala Sangam ( a traders’ association) said the traders had rearranged their shop to ensure maintenance of physical distance.

They had also agreed to the Corporation’s suggestion to only every third shop or so to ensure physical distance. And, the traders along with the civic body had also widened the pathway for easy movement of customers.

As per the agreement, the 480 traders would be divided into three groups to open shop on rotation basis. After the Corporation officials approved of their rearrangement, they would open the market and which could be as early as Wednesday, he added.