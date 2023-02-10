ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation to remove S-bend on Vilankurichi Road

February 10, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy vehicles carrying loads from FCI and tasmac godowns struggled to negotiate around the S-bend on Vilankurichi Road in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Residents and commuters of Peelamedu in ward 24 of Coimbatore Corporation can heave a sigh of relief as the civic body has expedited measures to remove the S-bend on Vilankurichi Road.

This comes in the aftermath of a series of petitions by the residents from Peelamedu to the civic body appealing to remove the S-bend that caused traffic congestion and accidents in the area.

Heavy vehicles carrying tonnes of loads from the steel plants, FCI, and tasmac godowns nearby struggled to negotiate turns around the bend where Thannerpandal Road, Vilankurichi Road, Codissia Road, and Gandhi Ma Nagar Road converge.

The civic body proposed to remove the S-bend a decade ago and passed a resolution in its council for land acquisition. The process was delayed because of various reasons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila said the civic body sent a proposal to get clearance from the Commissionerate of Land Administration and accordingly, ₹8 crore was sanctioned for land acquisition of 11 patta lands with a total area of 17,000 sq ft.

Currently, the proposal was at the discretion of getting administrative sanction from the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply, and it would soon get approval.

She said that after removing the S-bend, the civic body would explore the possibilities of constructing a small roundabout to regulate the traffic flow after consulting with the Traffic Police Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US