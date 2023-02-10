Coimbatore Corporation to remove S-bend on Vilankurichi Road

February 10, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Residents and commuters of Peelamedu in ward 24 of Coimbatore Corporation can heave a sigh of relief as the civic body has expedited measures to remove the S-bend on Vilankurichi Road.

This comes in the aftermath of a series of petitions by the residents from Peelamedu to the civic body appealing to remove the S-bend that caused traffic congestion and accidents in the area.

Heavy vehicles carrying tonnes of loads from the steel plants, FCI, and tasmac godowns nearby struggled to negotiate turns around the bend where Thannerpandal Road, Vilankurichi Road, Codissia Road, and Gandhi Ma Nagar Road converge.

The civic body proposed to remove the S-bend a decade ago and passed a resolution in its council for land acquisition. The process was delayed because of various reasons.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila said the civic body sent a proposal to get clearance from the Commissionerate of Land Administration and accordingly, ₹8 crore was sanctioned for land acquisition of 11 patta lands with a total area of 17,000 sq ft.

Currently, the proposal was at the discretion of getting administrative sanction from the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply, and it would soon get approval.

She said that after removing the S-bend, the civic body would explore the possibilities of constructing a small roundabout to regulate the traffic flow after consulting with the Traffic Police Department.