Coimbatore Corporation to relocate trees under Rathinapuri railway bridge to build children’s play area

April 26, 2024 04:36 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In response to protests from residents and the Pasumai Trust, the Coimbatore Corporation has revised its plans concerning 13 small trees under the railway bridge at Rathinapuri (Ward 47) in the city. Originally slated for removal, the trees will now be relocated to make room for a children’s play area.

“It is not advisable to cut trees, especially since summers are getting hotter,” a member of the trust, which plants trees across the city, said.

The new project, estimated at ₹30 lakh, is aimed at revitalising the area by installing additional street lights and establishing a recreational space, addressing concerns of anti-social activities that plagued the zone. “The area was a hotspot for activities like vehicle encroachment and late-night gatherings, posing safety risks to the residents,” explained an engineering official overseeing the project.

While construction works have begun, the civic body has instructed workers to avoid damaging the trees until their relocation begins.

While the plan to create a play area garnered support, worries emerged regarding the potential threat posed by the trees to the bridge’s foundation. Among the 13 trees slated for relocation are almond, neem, jamun, and guava, known for their considerable height and extensive root systems, which can extend up to 10 meters underground.

“The presence of these trees raised valid concerns about the integrity of the bridge’s foundation since the roots can grow deep,” a senior civic body official said.

In collaboration with a non-profit organisation, the trees will be relocated to a nearby Corporation Park at Nehru Street.

“Our goal is to ensure the safety of both the bridge and the surrounding environment, while enhancing recreational opportunities for residents,” said a senior official involved in the initiative.