Coimbatore Corporation to rejuvenate four tanks

Coimbatore Corporation and Environmentalist Foundation of India using earth mover to clean the Kalamparkuttai, a water body near Kalapatti, in Coimbatore on Friday.   | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Coimbatore Corporation will rejuvenate four tanks in and around Kalapatti.

The Corporation had joined hands with Environmentalist Foundation of India to clean and rejuvenate the Kalamparkuttai and those near the Kalapatti ward office, Mariamman Temple and Viscose Park.

The Foundation volunteers said District Collector G.S. Sameeran inaugurated the work to clean and restore the tanks on September 2.

The Foundation would complete the restoration work in the four tanks that were spread over 35 acre in 45 days to keep them ready ahead of the North East Monsoon.

The volunteers said they had deployed earth movers to remove the bushes and dredge the tank bed. The Foundation would use the earth dug from the tank beds to form two layers of bunds – an inner bund near the existing bund to prevent soil erosion.

Thereafter the Foundation would fence the tanks with wire mesh and plant saplings to protect the rejuvenated water bodies.

Though it was yet to arrive at the estimate for the works, it had gone ahead given the limited 45-day window period, the volunteers said and added that the Foundation was also looking at volunteer organisations and sponsors for the work.

The Corporation had said that once the Foundation completed the four tanks it would enter into another agreement to handover three more water bodies for maintenance.


